The show took place on Saturday, September 28 and focussed on horticultural produce but now the whole community can get involved as exhibits are taken from a wide range of activities, including handicrafts, baking, art work, model making, photography, flowers and flower arranging, and even growing potatoes in a bucket.

Nearly 700 entries were exhibited on the day and these were all judged by invited luminaries in their various fields, who decided the prize winners and ‘Best in Section’.

Their work was not made easy as the exhibits were of high quality and showed the skill and craft that exists in the local community.

The show organisers were especially pleased to once again work in partnership with Belford Primary School, whose pupils produced a wonderful range of work and even grew their own vegetables.

As well as the exhibits, visitors were able to partake of food and drink, from local business outlets, and view local artisan’s handicrafts and artwork, as well as watch a display of willow weaving and learn all about squirrel conservation.

The renowned Duck Race took place in the centre of the village and was supported and organised by Carruthers Leisure.

Once again the dog show proved very popular with a significant number of entries competing in numerous classes, including Best Pedigree, Best Family Dog, Best Rescue and even ‘The Dog the Judge would take Home’.

The invited judge, Amy Brauner, declared that The Best in Show winner was a Golden Retriever called Penny, who won the Best Family Dog Class, and the Reserve Best in Show was Loki, a Jura Hound cross who won Best Crossbreed Dog Class.

At the closing ceremony, prize winners were awarded their trophies by the show committee president, William McLaren, who thanked everyone for their work and expressed his gratitude to committee chair, Janet West, the committee and the many volunteers who worked hard to ensure everyone had a memorable day. The final act was for William to award The President’s Trophy for his choice of ‘Best In Show’ to Mr. P. Bulmer.