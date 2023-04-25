Four markets are planned to take place during the summer under marquees and gazebos at the Market Cross.

The fifth market, which has a more festive focus, will take place in Bell View.

The markets will take place on April 29, June 3, July 8, August 26 and November 25 between 10am and 12pm.

Belford markets set to return this year.

Several craft stalls will be selling a range of knitting, sewing and cards. Also returning are several popular food stalls, selling a range of local produce including honey, goats cheese, cakes, bakes and homemade goods.

Shoppers can also expect to see local charities who will also take up stalls, selling goods and running competitions to raise cash. This year, The Belford Show, The Red Squirrel Group, Belford Museum, Friends of St Mary's Church and Friends of Belford Primary School are among those signed up.

Plants will also be for sale.

Ruth Dodd, organiser, said: “The main purpose of the markets is to raise the profile of Belford as a vibrant and friendly village. Many people, both locals and visitors, come to the market to chat and meet friends as well as buy goods from the stalls. There is something for everyone.

“We have a regular group of stall holders who are always keen to be at the Belford market. As well as boosting their income, they find it a sociable event where they can meet people and exchange information. It is also an important place for charities to raise their profile, encourage volunteers and raise funds.