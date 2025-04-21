Belford village hall hopes revived as appeal launched for financial support to buy Ferguson Hall

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 15:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hopes of securing much-needed premises for use as a village hall in Belford have been revived.

Belford Village Hall Trustees were initially told they were unsuccessful in their bid to buy the Ferguson Hall after a higher offer was accepted earlier this month.

However, trustees now report that the successful offer has been withdrawn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hall was on the market for offers around £150,000 and the trustees had offered around £145,000. Around £90,000 of this belongs to the trust, with an extra £55,000 funding secured on top.

The Ferguson Hall in Belford.The Ferguson Hall in Belford.
The Ferguson Hall in Belford.

That bid has now been accepted subject to an issue with the electricity supply being resolved.

In a social media post they explained: “We are waiting to hear back from Northern Powergrid with regards to what needs to be done and what costs will be involved. We are confident that we’ll be able to overcome this problem.

"So now we need to ask for your help. We need to raise some additional funds to help towards the cost of solicitors/buying costs as our offer has taken all the funds we have.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We will be setting up a gofundme page and hope that the village will help support us to raise a small amount of extra funding.”

The trusteed added: "Hopefully, if everything goes to plan, in the not too distant future Belford will once again have a village hall!”

Volunteers are also being sought to help form a committee for the day-to-day running of the hall if the sale goes through as hoped.

Related topics:VolunteersNorthern Powergrid

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice