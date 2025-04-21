Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hopes of securing much-needed premises for use as a village hall in Belford have been revived.

Belford Village Hall Trustees were initially told they were unsuccessful in their bid to buy the Ferguson Hall after a higher offer was accepted earlier this month.

However, trustees now report that the successful offer has been withdrawn.

The hall was on the market for offers around £150,000 and the trustees had offered around £145,000. Around £90,000 of this belongs to the trust, with an extra £55,000 funding secured on top.

The Ferguson Hall in Belford.

That bid has now been accepted subject to an issue with the electricity supply being resolved.

In a social media post they explained: “We are waiting to hear back from Northern Powergrid with regards to what needs to be done and what costs will be involved. We are confident that we’ll be able to overcome this problem.

"So now we need to ask for your help. We need to raise some additional funds to help towards the cost of solicitors/buying costs as our offer has taken all the funds we have.

"We will be setting up a gofundme page and hope that the village will help support us to raise a small amount of extra funding.”

The trusteed added: "Hopefully, if everything goes to plan, in the not too distant future Belford will once again have a village hall!”

Volunteers are also being sought to help form a committee for the day-to-day running of the hall if the sale goes through as hoped.