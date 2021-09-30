Fuel: 7 pictures of filling station forecourts in Northumberland on Monday, September 27

Flowers: Cup – C Williamson, Best – C Williamson, Single Rose – S Tinnion

Flower arranging - C Harris and S Pearce

Art: Cup – M Burns and F Octon, Watercolours – M Wilson, Other – A Wilson

Best in show – S Tinnion

Treasurer Janet Flynn said: “Although the summer weather has not been brilliant, the exhibits were outstanding.”

The 103rd show, held thanks to funding from Northumberland County Council’s Community Chest scheme, was staged on Saturday.