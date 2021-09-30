Belford Show returns after Covid pandemic

Belford Show has made a welcome return following Covid-19.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 9:13 am
The Doreen Thompson Memorial Shield for Best in Watercolours was won by M Wilson and The Joan Hutchinson Memorial Trophy for best in any other medium was won by A Wilson. Picture: Dave Dyer.

The 103rd show, held thanks to funding from Northumberland County Council’s Community Chest scheme, was staged on Saturday.

Treasurer Janet Flynn said: “Although the summer weather has not been brilliant, the exhibits were outstanding.”

Best in show – S Tinnion

Mr & Mrs J D Henderson Cup won by Mr M Tinnion for overall winner of the Produce Section and he also won the Mrs C A Brown Cup for Best in Produce. Picture: Dave Dyer.

Produce: Cup – M Tinnion, Best – M Tinnion

Baking: Cup – A Flowers, Best – A Flowers, Chocolate Cake – S Redford

Handicrafts: Cup – A Turnbull, Best – S Tinnion

Art: Cup – M Burns and F Octon, Watercolours – M Wilson, Other – A Wilson

The Hibbs Cup for 12 - 16 year olds was won by G Dollin. She also won the Children's Section for Vegetables aged 9 - 13 year olds and for this was awarded the N H Hogg Memorial Trophy. Picture: Dave Dyer.

Photography – K Broom

Flower arranging - C Harris and S Pearce

Flowers: Cup – C Williamson, Best – C Williamson, Single Rose – S Tinnion

Fruit & Veg: Dessert apples – K Williamson, Cup – J Johnson, Best – S Pearce, Potatoes – K Kenyon

The Mrs D McDonald Salver jointly won by (on the left) C Harris and (on the right) S Pearce for overall winners of the Flower Arranging Section. Picture: Dave Dyer

Children: Veg 5-8 – H Cairns, Veg 9-13 G Dollin, Cup age 5-11 – T Fairbairn, Cup age 12-16 – G Dollin