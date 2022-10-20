The primary school’s eco council, made up of six pupils, take care of all things environmental. The group raised a concern over the litter in the village, which prompted plans to pick up the litter.

Litter picking take place several times a year, on Saturday afternoons, inviting families along to get involved in the clear up.

The dedicated efforts usually last around two hours, improving the look of streets, parks and green spaces.

The initiative has not only been successful in improving the cleanliness of the village, but it has also taught the pupils the importance of using bins and not dropping litter in the street.

Nikki Dunn, higher level teaching assistant and the school eco coordinator, said: “Belford Primary School’s eco council have strong views about dropping litter in our school and sound our local area.

"We work with other children in school to promote litter picking. We feel that litter picking in our local community is not only about clearing our school and our village streets and parks of litter, but it gives people a reason to feel like they have helped and worked as a team to complete a task.

"Litter picking with children is a wonderful activity that encourages children to care for their local environment and to understand that taking part in a small way can make a big difference.”

The children have been learning the importance of using bins and not dropping rubbish on the ground.

The efforts of children has also been noticed outside of school activities. Kids Megan, 10, Phoebe, 6, and Ted, 2, began litter picking during lockdown when out on their daily walks after noticing a rise in the litter on the streets.

The three regularly take a stroll around the village, picking up things that have been dropped and placing them in the bin.

Mum of two, Molly Thornton, said: "We have got such a good reaction from the community and we hope it makes people think about their actions. A little good goes a long way!”

Phoebe, aged 6, said: “People in Belford should think before they throw their rubbish on the floor. People should look around themselves and check they haven't dropped anything. This would keep our village clean and tidy.”