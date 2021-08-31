Belford man takes on 'daunting' cycle challenge from Land's End to John o' Groats

Walter Dunn.

Walter Dunn will embark upon the 980-mile marathon as part of an organised ride which will see up to 1,000 cyclists raising money for charitable causes.

In Walter’s case that is the Alzheimer’s Society … and the 46 year-old has already broken his initial target.

“At first I thought I might be able to raise around £2,000,” he said, “but thanks to various donations, including one of £500, I have already surpassed that.”

The fund-raising total already tops £2,500 ahead of Walter setting off on Saturday, September 4.

The journey will see Walter and his fellow cyclists complete stages of between 105-120 miles each day for a nine day period, before reaching their destination on September 12.

After leaving Land’s End their route will see them cycle up the west coast to Carlisle then across to Edinburgh before moving up the east coast of Scotland to John o’ Groats.

“It all sounds a bit daunting,” he said, “but I’m up to the challenge.

“I’ve been cycling for about five years now but this is the first time I have taken on anything like this.

“I normally cycle about 600 miles each year, but last year I did 6,000.

“I’ve been training hard for the ride but I know it will still be a tough ask - I just hope the old legs are up to it!”

The event was originally planned for 2020 but was postponed because of Covid.

Walter had one of four charities to choose from to raise money and he chose Alzheimer’s as it is a topic which is current.

“There are a lot of old footballers suffering from Alzheimer’s,” he said. “It has been in the news a lot lately with players from the 1966 World Cup winning squad, and a few others being diagnosed.

“Here in Belford there are also a few people suffering from the disease so I thought it would be nice to raise some money and hopefully some awareness about it as well.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Walter-Dunn1