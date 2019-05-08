Belford man is appointed to new role

A Belford man has been appointed to the management committee of a national organisation.

Christopher Matthews-Maxwell was elected to the committee of management of the Association of Member Nominated Trustees at its annual general meeting in London.

The Association represents trustees of UK-based pension schemes in both the public and private sectors. It acts as a collective voice, promoting the role of trustees, and as a forum for discussion of pension issues.

Membership includes trustees from pension schemes including Marks & Spencer, Allied Irish Bank and Thomas Cook.

Mr Matthew-Maxwell has extensive experience of occupational pension schemes, both as a trustee and also as an advisor with the Office of The Pensions Ombudsman.

In 2017, he was made an MBE for services to the voluntary sector.