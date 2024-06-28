Belford Community Gym given 20 year lease
Committee member Del Hughes said: “We’re delighted to announce this as exercise has such an important part to play in physical and mental health and we are an affordable option for residents of the Belford area.
The building is in need of renovation but the group hopes to improve the facilities.
Funding has been received from organisations including the Northumberland County Council Community Chest, Seahouses Masonic Lodge and Tesco Community Fund.
Overall funding is provided by Belford Community Group as part of their charitable commitment to Belford parish.
The gym is actively looking for new members and anyone who would like to help in any way to keep it running and develop the facilities. Please contact Steve White at [email protected] or 07595 453208 for details.
