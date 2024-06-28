Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belford Community Group has signed a 20 year lease on the Community Gym building.

Committee member Del Hughes said: “We’re delighted to announce this as exercise has such an important part to play in physical and mental health and we are an affordable option for residents of the Belford area.

"The nearest council-run gyms are in Alnwick and Berwick so a local gym is a vital service.”

The building is in need of renovation but the group hopes to improve the facilities.

Belford Gym committee members Steve White, Del Hughes and David Brown.

Funding has been received from organisations including the Northumberland County Council Community Chest, Seahouses Masonic Lodge and Tesco Community Fund.

Overall funding is provided by Belford Community Group as part of their charitable commitment to Belford parish.