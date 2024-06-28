Belford Community Gym given 20 year lease

By Ian Smith
Published 28th Jun 2024, 10:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Belford Community Group has signed a 20 year lease on the Community Gym building.

Committee member Del Hughes said: “We’re delighted to announce this as exercise has such an important part to play in physical and mental health and we are an affordable option for residents of the Belford area.

"The nearest council-run gyms are in Alnwick and Berwick so a local gym is a vital service.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building is in need of renovation but the group hopes to improve the facilities.

Belford Gym committee members Steve White, Del Hughes and David Brown.Belford Gym committee members Steve White, Del Hughes and David Brown.
Belford Gym committee members Steve White, Del Hughes and David Brown.

Funding has been received from organisations including the Northumberland County Council Community Chest, Seahouses Masonic Lodge and Tesco Community Fund.

Overall funding is provided by Belford Community Group as part of their charitable commitment to Belford parish.

The gym is actively looking for new members and anyone who would like to help in any way to keep it running and develop the facilities. Please contact Steve White at [email protected] or 07595 453208 for details.

Related topics:AlnwickBerwick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.