Beer festival at The Electrical Wizard in Morpeth gets underway
The pub in New Market will host the festival until Sunday, March 17. It will serve a number of beers brewed specially for the festival – the overseas brewers are from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy.
The beers will cost £2.49 a pint. Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.
Pub manager Kelly Graham said: “The festival will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers from the UK and from overseas over a 12-day period at great value-for-money prices.
“It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival.”
Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine.