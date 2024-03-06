The Electrical Wizard in Morpeth. Picture from Google.

The pub in New Market will host the festival until Sunday, March 17. It will serve a number of beers brewed specially for the festival – the overseas brewers are from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy.

The beers will cost £2.49 a pint. Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pub manager Kelly Graham said: “The festival will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers from the UK and from overseas over a 12-day period at great value-for-money prices.

“It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival.”