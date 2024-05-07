Bedlington West End Primary School students raise over £600 with sponsored litter pick
A class of 26 reception students from Bedlington West End Primary School came up with the idea to pick litter and were given time out of school with their families to do so.
Their teachers made it a sponsored event and altogether they raised £634.80. As a reward, the students were given the choice on what they could use the money for.
Headteacher Joanna Ward said: “They raised over £600, which is just incredible. I think the children needed to see the benefit from what they've done.
"Especially with reception, we tend to let them lead their learning wherever possible. So this was an example of that and I thought it was so lovely that they've gone into the community to do that. I could see us doing it again, they loved it.”
The children chose to use the funds for a trip to Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden.
