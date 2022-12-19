Demmi Havenhand’s picture of her pet puppy Callie came first in the pet personalities category at this year’s RSPCA Young Photographer Awards.

The 18-year-old from Bedlington’s photo, entitled Baby Face, beat off competition from more than 4,000 entries.

She said: “I’m so happy that the judges liked my photos so much.

Demmi Havenhand's prize winning pictures: Radiant Ralph (left) and Baby Face (right).

“This photo was taken of Callie shortly after we brought her home for the first time.

“I noticed the way her ears were spread out when she was lying down, giving her a super innocent, almost crazy look.

“Her expression in this photo matches her personality perfectly and, at roughly 12 weeks old, really emphasises the puppy look and attitude.”

Her victory has earned her a £300 gift voucher and a trophy.

Demmi also picked up a runner up prize in the pet portraits category for Radiant Ralph, her snap of a cocker spaniel.

She said: “This photo was taken as part of a series of studio images I did, showcasing the various personalities of dogs and how they all have different quirks and traits that make them unique.

“This dog, Ralph, was especially full of personality and life.

“While shooting, Ralph had a great time running around the studio, chasing bubbles, getting treats and playing with his ball.

“In a rare few minutes of calm with Ralph, I captured him soaking up the light and showing off his posing skills.”

The annual awards invite under 18s to submit their photography of pets and wildlife.

They are judged by a panel of professional photographers as well as Springwatch presenter and RSPCA vice president Chris Packham.

He said: “We have seen a fantastic array of animals featured across this year’s competition.

“The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards is a real celebration of animals and the natural world and I love taking part every year.

“I hope everyone who entered will continue with their love of animals and photography and they should all be proud of their achievements.”

