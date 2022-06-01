Jane Hall, manager of Pattinson Bedlington.

Pattinson Bedlington will be donating £50 to Wansbeck Food Bank for every new property they put on the market from a customer.

It is the first time the branch, which can have up to 20 new listings a month, has run the initiative, although it was run last month by Pattison Alnwick.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “The residential market remains buoyant due to supply and demand and as yet, has shown no signs of slowing down.

"We wanted to give something back to the community as we can see some people are struggling.

“It is easy to forget about those who are not in such a fortunate position, to buy a new home or take on a private rental and struggling with day-to-day expenses.”