Their wedding took place in the south east of England on July 6, 1963. David was Vicar of St Mary Magdalene, Mitford, from 1983 to 1987 and Assistant Chaplain at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle from 1987 to 1989.

He and Doreen returned to the North East on retirement in 2004, living in Bedlington after 15 years serving as Chaplain to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Doreen has worked tirelessly for the church as a support to David and a Reader, as well as being his Secretary.

Rev David Johnson and Doreen Johnson pictured on their wedding day and at their diamond wedding anniversary party.

David is asking people to donate to the Lantern Initiative at St Nicholas Anglican Cathedral in Newcastle, which provides support for people with addictions and mental health.