Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bedlington couple recently became the ten millionth visitor to the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art in Gateshead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie and David Thompson were greeted by the Director of Baltic, Sarah Munro, who presented them with flowers, a special Baltic goodie bag, vouchers for Baltic Kitchen, and complimentary dinner for two at Six – Baltic’s famous rooftop restaurant.

The pair were also treated to an exclusive first viewing of the new exhibition Remember, Somewhere by Laura Lancaster and Rachel Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said: “Marie and David have such wonderful connections to Baltic is feels very serendipitous they are the ten millionth visitors to the gallery. As well as being regular visitors with their children and grandchildren for the past 20 years, their daughter also got married at Baltic, so it’s a place that holds very special memories for them.

Sarah Munro MBE, Director of Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art (right) with David and Marie Thompson.

“It was back in 1991 when discussions first began about creating a major new centre for contemporary visual arts in Tyneside. The decision to create Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art was ambitious and incredibly bold at the time, and it spearheaded a decade on cultural-led regeneration in Gateshead and neighbouring Newcastle upon Tyne.

“When Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art opened its doors on Saturday 13 July 2002, more than 35,000 people visited the gallery in its first week. Today, we welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors every year and we remain the most popular free attraction in the North East.

“We’re incredibly proud to have reached the milestone of ten million visitors, and I’d like to personally thank each and every person that has visited and enjoyed the gallery over the past 22 years. I know I speak on behalf of all the staff, trustees and funders at Baltic when I say it’s a huge honour to present great art from around the world, to welcome visitors from near and far every week, and to connect meaningfully with our local communities in a space that means so much to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art has presented over 300 exhibitions of work by 877 artists of 78 nationalities since its opening in 2002.

Sarah Munro MBE, Director of Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art (centre) with David and Marie Thompson - Baltic's ten millionth visitors - inside the new exhibition, Remember, Somewhere, by Laura Lancaster and Rachel Lancaster.

Marie and David spoke about their long history of visiting Baltic and the special memories it holds for their family.

David said: “We first visited Baltic back in 2002 – not longer after it had opened. The exhibitions over the years have been really exciting, and we’ve just kept coming back.

Marie said: “Our daughter studied fine art in Sunderland so we’d often visit as a family. She has such a love for art that when she got married she chose to have the ceremony here at Baltic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ceremony was due to take place on 5 November 2020 – the date of the second national coronavirus lockdown – but Baltic managed to bring it forward a day and it was the last wedding in the North East before lockdown restrictions came into force. We’ve all got such lovely memories of Baltic because of that.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have a venue like Baltic here in the North East. There’s so much to enjoy in addition to the fantastic art. You can take in the beautiful views or visit the café and restaurant. We’ll be coming back for many years to come.”