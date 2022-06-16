Bedlington care home staff raise hundreds of pounds at charity event

Care home staff took part in a special event to raise money for residents.

By David Sedgwick
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 3:21 pm
Staff from Birkinshaw Manor Care home who took part in the Colour Run.
Staff from Birkinshaw Manor Care home, in Bedlington, took part in this year’s Colour Run, held at Gosforth racecourse.

The event took place over 5km, run through fields with obstacles and paint stations.

Money raised will help support residents and promote their well being through activities such as days out, entertainers and other special events.

A total of 14 staff including the home manager took part and have raised over £400 so far.

Nicola Undeldorf, manager, said: “I am exceptionally proud of the teams effort, each and everyone of them have worked together to make this happen, although donations are still coming through and a final total is not yet calculated, the residents are sure to enjoy every penny.

"The staff work extremely hard in everything that they do and for what they achieve. I am proud to be apart of such an amazing team.”

