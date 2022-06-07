Chester Court care home, in Bedlington, held a garden party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Those at Chester Court care home had made their own Jubilee-themed decorations before baking up a storm of red, white and blue cakes and pastries with the help of head chef Dawn.

Over the bank holiday weekend the home held a garden party with live entertainment, a raffle and a buffet.

Sarah, general manager at Chester Court, said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, it has been such fun.

The Queen even made an appearance at Chester Court.

"Our staff and residents love the Queen and so they were all so excited to take part.

"It has been a real collaborative process – thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food.

"It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”

A resident at Chester Court said: “The Queen is an amazing lady, everyone wanted to get involved in the celebrations.

Residents at Chester Court care home were joined by their families for the jubilee party.

"It is remarkable to think she has been on the throne for 70 years, such an achievement!

"I can just about remember the Coronation, I was very small but I remember the street party we had then and this was just as much fun.