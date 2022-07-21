Run by Barchester, the home was happy to mark the national day as the country basked in record-breaking temperatures.
To celebrate, activities co-ordinator Lauren Corbett booked an ice cream van to visit the car park of the home.
Upon arriving , staff and residents ordered a variety of different ice creams ranging from sugar cones to classic 99s as well as ice cream tubs, magnums and ice lollies.
Care home general manager, Sarah Kelly, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Ice Cream Day, the eyes of the staff lit up too.
“We have all had a great time.”
Julie, a resident at the home, said: “I haven’t had ice cream from an ice cream van in years.
"It was lovely to be able to experience this again.”