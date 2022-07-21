Run by Barchester, the home was happy to mark the national day as the country basked in record-breaking temperatures.

To celebrate, activities co-ordinator Lauren Corbett booked an ice cream van to visit the car park of the home.

Upon arriving , staff and residents ordered a variety of different ice creams ranging from sugar cones to classic 99s as well as ice cream tubs, magnums and ice lollies.

Residents cool themselves down with ice cream and lollies.

Care home general manager, Sarah Kelly, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Ice Cream Day, the eyes of the staff lit up too.

“We have all had a great time.”

Julie, a resident at the home, said: “I haven’t had ice cream from an ice cream van in years.

"It was lovely to be able to experience this again.”

Residents at the home enjoyed cold treats during the scorching heatwave.