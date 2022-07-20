The programme covers all styles of music and years and features songs that may be considered “cheesy” as well as classic pop and rock, which are classed as “crackers.”
Presenter Nev Johnson said: “I love finding tracks that make people, smile, groan, or cheer. It’s a lot of fun to do and as we are an internet-based station, I get requests from all over the world.”
The Bedlington-based station is manned entirely by volunteers and relies on sponsorship and donations to keep it running.
With listeners all around the globe, the station is growing in popularity and its shows have gained national acclaim from fans of New Wave, 80s, country music and heavy metal.
The station would like to hear from anyone wishing to try presenting, marketing or behind-the-scenes technical assistance.
For more information go online at www.radionorthumberland.com