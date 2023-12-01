Bede Academy team in the fast lane to national event after F1 in Schools North East Regional Final success

A team of students from a school in Blyth was among the winners in the regional stage of the official education challenge of F1.

SV Racing from Bede Academy won the Development Class.

As a result of winning the Development Class at the F1 in Schools North East Regional Final at Newcastle University, SV Racing from Bede Academy has progressed to the prestigious Lenovo F1 in Schools 2024 UK National Finals – which will take place at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham in March.

The STEM-based competition sees participants design, make and race miniature F1 cars, alongside teaching wider skills such as project management, marketing, and sponsorship.

The categories are as follows: Professional Class (KS4/5), Development Class (KS3/4), Entry Class (KS2), and Primary Class (KS1).

Ruby, team manager of SV Racing, said: “It’s been a hard challenge to get this far in the competition, and we were worried that we wouldn’t achieve first place in the Development Class, so we are over the moon with the result.”

Successful schools in March will be in with a chance of competing at the Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals.

Tom Milner, UK Project Manager for F1 in Schools, said: “It was a fantastic event at Newcastle University – with so much positive energy and enthusiasm from all the teams, teachers and staff there, and that enjoyment was mirrored in the incredibly high standard of work on show.