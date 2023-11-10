Bede Academy students led a remembrance service in Blyth to commemorate armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

The dawn service at South Beach, which takes place annually, saw pupils from the academy join representatives from the Royal Navy, the Royal British Legion, local rotarians, and parents in paying their respects.

The academy’s sea cadets from years seven to 11 joined the service in their uniforms.

During the service, Bede Academy principal Nicky White said: “Their sacrifice was an ultimate expression of love. Love for their country, love for their comrades, love for their communities, and love for their family and friends.

“As a school community we want to be known for our love for each other and for our community.”

Speaking after the service, she said: “Standing by the beach as the sun rose felt like the perfect time and place to remember and I am sure the memory of it will stay with the children for a very long time.

“They are the generation who will ensure remembrance continues and I am very proud of them and their contribution on this important weekend.”

A choir of students from years four to six sang Peace is Flowing Like a River at the service and pupils Lily Appleby and Liam Richmond gave a Bible reading.

Fellow pupils Matilda McGraith and Grace Thompson read the poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae.

Barry Kennedy, catering manager at Bede Academy and a trumpeter, played the Last Post and, after the two minutes silence, Reveille.

Andrew Thelwell, principal at Bede Academy’s north campus, closed the service with a prayer.

1 . BLYTH031.JPG The dawn service was well attended. (Photo by Barry Pells) Photo: Barry Pells Photo Sales

2 . BLYTH028.JPG Barry Kennedy, catering manager at Bede Academy and a trumpeter, played the Last Post. (Photo by Barry Pells) Photo: (Photo by Barry Pells) Photo Sales

3 . BLYTH014.JPG Bede Academy pupils reading at the service. (Photo by Barry Pells) Photo: Barry Pells Photo Sales