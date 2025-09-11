Former Manchester City player Linda Bush and ex-Burnley defender Clarke Carlisle were guests of honour handing out prizes at the annual sports awards at Bede Academy in Blyth.

Both former players are now working with Blyth Spartans and told Year 7 to 13 students of the challenges and rewards of professional sport.

Linda, who is head of women’s football at the club, said: “One of the important things about sport is to understand yourself. We should also celebrate when people step back, like England defender Millie Bright who stood down just before the Euros because her mental health wasn’t right. I think she’ll come back a better player.

“We must celebrate the winners, but also the others without whom there would be no-one to compete against and therefore no sport.

“We must always remember that sport needs to bring joy, so you must listen to your bodies and if it starts to become too much you need to step back.”

Linda told the audience that three former Bede alumni were now playing for Blyth – Destiny Ditchburn, Martha Joseph and Millie Gibson – and that academy students were also providing the club with its social media team.

Clarke told the students how he had been let go by Blackburn Rovers’ academy at 14, but was offered his first professional contract with Blackpool at 17. While his debut didn’t go well, in the next match he scored the winner in the 91st minute.

When he joined Queens Park Rangers he was man of the match in his first game of the season. He was also selected to play for the England U21s but later, when he was playing for QPR, he injured his knee badly in a tackle and was told by a specialist he would never play again.

“While it kept me out of football for two years, I remembered what my dad always said, ‘if you work hard and believe, you can do anything’, and I played another 500 games,” said Clarke, who is known as Britain’s brainiest footballer and has a degree and a masters.

“I was never the best player in the team, from 11 to 34. There were far more gifted players, but what my coaches and managers knew was that I would never give up and give everything I had on a daily basis.

“But you don’t have to do it all on your own. I have needed support at every point in my life.”

Linda and Clarke presented a host of awards to boys and girls for achievements in football, netball, cricket, rugby, athletics and basketball.

Sixth former Jack Walker received the top prize of the Stannard Award. The 17-year-old has become one of the youngest ever to complete the UEFA C coaching qualification.

Sportsman of the Year was Theo Dickson and Sportswoman of the Year was Daisy Robson – both praised for their attitudes, skills and unwavering effort.

Bede Academy’s director of sport, Simon McAree, said: “Both speakers have been totally inspiring and I’m sure our talented athletes will remember their advice as they develop their sporting careers in the future.”

