The hub, which is set to open in 2024, is being delivered as part of the £70m Energising Blyth Programme to grow, renew and connect the town.

The partnership brings industry-led T Levels to Blyth for the first time, and will set students on the pathway to the latest skilled careers in the technology and engineering sectors.

The T levels available, in engineering and digital, have been developed in collaboration with employers and education providers. The new two-year courses will begin in September 2023, with the first cohort of students studying at the academy before moving to the new facility.

Artist impression of the Energy Central Learning Hub, part of Energy Central Campus.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive of the Port of Blyth, said: “Speaking on behalf of the Energy Central partnership, we are absolutely delighted that Bede Academy is extending its teaching and learning programme, giving young people the opportunity to study brand new digital and engineering qualifications at Blyth’s Energy Central Learning Hub.

“It is brilliant to have the academy onboard as our very first education and training provider, delivering T Levels from the heart of the clean energy cluster of businesses at the Port.”

The new 2,396 sqm Energy Central Learning Hub is phase one of Energy Central Campus and will build upon the success of the existing industrial training cluster in the town.

Once built, Energy Central Learning Hub will deliver STEM education and sector-related vocational and work-based learning in high-quality specialist training facilities.

Mark Davies, assistant vice principal post 16, Bede Academy. Andrew Thelwell, principal, Bede Academy. Martin Lawlor, chief executive, Port of Blyth.

It will also house major conferencing capabilities as well as a visitor centre to encourage collaboration between employers, education institutions and Northumberland residents.

Councillor Guy Renner-Thomson, Cabinet Member for Young People at Northumberland County Council, said: “We are delighted to announce the partnership between Blyth’s Energy Central Learning Hub and the award-winning Bede Academy.“The new T Levels delivered by the academy will enable students to take advantage of the fantastic career opportunities available within the clean energy sector.