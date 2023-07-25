News you can trust since 1854
Beadnell show celebrating horticultural and baking failures is cancelled

Plans to revive Beadnell’s Alternative Flower Show have been cancelled.
By Ian Smith
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST

After a 10-year absence, it had been planned to hold the event on Sunday, August 13.

The event awards points for the worst produce, where weeds win cups and failures are celebrated. Previous categories included the heaviest sponge cake, smallest carrot and the most mis-shapen vegetable.

However, organisers have decided not to go ahead due to a lack of capacity and interest at what is the busiest time of year for many.