The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Beadnell Bay in Northumberland is north England’s beach of the year, according to the Times and Sunday Times’ annual best beaches guide.

Published online today and in print on July 21, the 16th edition of the guide is the definitive and most comprehensive list of the UK’s 50 best beaches.

Seven out of the 50 are in the north and the others include Rose Sands and Bamburgh in Northumberland.

In his description of Beadnell Bay, Chris Haslam, the award-winning chief travel writer at The Times and Sunday Times, writes: “Beadnell’s beach offers shelter on an otherwise exposed coast.

“Backed by low dunes and protected by a hook of headland, the waters can be as flat as the Med here when neighbouring beaches are being thumped by the North Sea.”

The 2024 guide only features beaches that are rated as ‘excellent’ for water quality by the national environment agencies. And, as always, this guide covers only mainland beaches.

Chris has personally visited and inspected all 50 beaches included in the guide in the past eight weeks. The guide showcases the unrivalled beauty of the UK seaside, evaluated through a rigorous 11-point inspection checklist.

Criteria include water quality, cleanliness, accessibility, car-parking facilities, lifeguard presence, hygiene levels at restrooms and showers, and dog-friendliness.

Chris added: “My Jack Russell, Dave T Dog, and I have journeyed 5,583 miles and explored 543 beaches. The 50 beaches that made our list are graced with outstanding natural beauty, superb infrastructure and a clear sense of pride from those who live, work and play there.”

Read the guide online at www.thetimes.com/travel/destinations/uk-travel/best-beaches-uk-b5b2krtp7