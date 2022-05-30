It will be one of more than 2,022 beacons lit by charities, communities and faith groups around the UK and the Commonwealth.

The beacon will be lit at Blyth Beach, near the beach huts, on Thursday, June 2, at 9.45pm.

The beacon forms part of the official programme for the Jubilee Weekend.

Warren Taylor, Mayor of Blyth, said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

"It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

"We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons, said; “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, they will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

Cllr Warren Taylor, Mayor of Blyth.

"For the first time, town criers, pipers, buglets and choirs from the UK and the Commonwealth will come together to join in the celebrations in their own individual and special way.

"It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.

"The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment.