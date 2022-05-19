Beacon to be lit as part of Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The beacon celebrations will start in the Market Place, in Bedlington and head to 20 Acres playing field.

West Bedlington Town Council has announced that a beacon, one of thousands to be lit around the UK and the Commonwealth, will be lit on Thursday, June 2.

It will be lit at 20 Acres playing field, at Bedlington, at 9.45pm following entertainment and a torchlight procession from Market Place in the town at 8pm.

Cllr Wendy Reed, chair of events at West Bedlington Town Council, said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

"It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

"We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons, said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth.

"They will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

"It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.

"The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment.