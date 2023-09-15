Watch more videos on Shots!

Florence came along with her family and tested the junior Hippocampe wheelchair. Two other adult beach wheelchairs are available – all the wheelchairs are free to use – and an electric hoist is also on site.

Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill cut the ribbon and said: “It is a fantastic facility and it will be much used. A tremendous asset to Spittal!”

The facility was set-up by Berwick Community Trust, which has partnered with Beach Access North East as part of its network of sites along the coast.

The ribbon cutting for the new Beach Wheelchair facility beside Spittal Prom.

Becci Murray, operations director at Berwick Community Trust, said: ‘We’ve had amazing support for this project from the town council, Georgina Hill and grant funding. Sue Rowley at Beach Access North East has been invaluable with advice and support, and we are delighted to be part of the network.

“We also have some great volunteers who will be manning the phone line and meeting customers – without them this couldn’t be offered.

“The interest and feedback has been fantastic.”

To use one of the beach wheelchairs, register online with Beach Access North East and then call 0300 9994444 to book your time and day.

Berwick-upon-Tweed Town councillor Mike Greener, who represents the Lower Spittal ward, said: “The town council is delighted to have worked with Berwick Community Trust to make our beach more accessible.