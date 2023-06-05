Berwick Community Trust set up a fundraising page back in 2021 to purchase two wheelchairs with an electric hoist housed in a building which will provide a private changing space.

At the start of June, phase one began with electricians at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of the project, Becci Murray, operations director, said: “It’s taken us more than a year to get to this stage as we’ve had to wait for permissions and stuff so it’s been a real slow burner this one.

The beach wheelchair scheme in Berwick is underway.

"In terms of purchasing the wheelchairs and the hoist that is done and it’s waiting. Our next stage now is for an electrical supply to get put in – we have permission for that so we’re just waiting for it to happen.

"We’re really hopeful that by the summer holidays it will be up and running. That’s our ambition but we may well be constraint by other factors.”

When up and running, the wheelchair scheme will require a member of staff to service the wheelchairs and train up volunteers and families in the use of the wheelchairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A container will also remain in the splash park area to store the wheelchairs, but Berwick Community Trust is keen to decorate this to fit in as much as possible.