Beach wheelchair funding appeal launched in bid to make Northumberland beach accessible for all

Spittal beach.

Berwick Community Trust has set up a funding page with the Aviva Community Fund to get the ball rolling.

“The beach wheelchair will be located at Spittal with easy access to the beach from the promenade,” say Berwick Community Trust.

"This is fantastic opportunity to ensure that everyone can experience the feeling that many of us have when at the beach. It will benefit local residents and visitors to our beautiful beach.”

The ambition is to purchase two beach wheelchairs with an electric hoist housed in a building which will provide a private changing space.

It would also provide a member of staff one day per week to service the wheelchairs and train up volunteers and families in the use of the wheelchairs.

If the scheme succeeds, Berwick Town Council has indicated that it would support the idea of a container in the splash park area being used to store the beach wheelchairs.

Cllr Anne Forbes said: “I would fully support giving up that piece of land for storage for beach wheelchairs.

"In know quite a number of people who live in the town that have to travel and it would be ideal for people on holiday here.”

Town clerk Gareth Davies stressed that the idea was in its early stages and there were still more details to sort out.

Coldingham and Bamburgh are among the local communities which already have beach wheelchairs.

To donate, visit https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/berwick-community-trust-beach-wheelchairs