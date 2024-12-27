Beach House Hotel in Seahouses stages successful Boxing Day dip

By Lauren Coulson
Published 27th Dec 2024, 11:50 GMT
A hotel on the Northumberland coast had a great turnout for its fundraising Boxing Day Dip.

Beach House Hotel in Seahouses organised the event to raise funds for the RNLI and Northumberland Dog Rescue.

In a post on Facebook, the hotel staff said: “We are truly grateful to everyone who took part, donated, and gave their time to make this event a success. The generosity, energy and support has been incredible. A huge thank you to our local fitness instructor, Laura Dixon, who helped us warm up and prepare before the dip and The Coastal Custodian - Across Northumberland Coast & Country for their support with the event too.”

Here are 11 pictures from the day.

Beach House Hotel held another successful Boxing Day Dip.

1. Boxing Day Dip

Beach House Hotel held another successful Boxing Day Dip. Photo: Beach House Hotel

This year, Beach House Hotel raised money for RNLI and Northumberland Dog Rescue.

2. Boxing Day Dip

This year, Beach House Hotel raised money for RNLI and Northumberland Dog Rescue. Photo: Beach House Hotel

Fitness instructor Laura Dixon helped dippers warm up and prepare before taking the plunge.

3. Boxing Day Dip

Fitness instructor Laura Dixon helped dippers warm up and prepare before taking the plunge. Photo: Beach House Hotel

And they're off!

4. Boxing Day Dip

And they're off! Photo: Beach House Hotel

