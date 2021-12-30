BBQ embarrassment prompts Seahouses mum into dramatic weight loss

Rebecca Ternent and her daughters.

Rebecca Ternent, 36, has lost just over three stone, dropping four dress sizes, since signing up for Slimming World in the new year of 2017.

"I did a cartwheel in the garden and my jeans split,” she recalled. “That was embarrassing as we had people round for a barbecue.

"I tried to climb over a fence and got stuck as I was too chunky to get myself fully over.”

Before and after pictures of slimmer Rebecca Ternent.

She joined a class, initially in Longhoughton and more recently in Alnwick and, unlike a previous weight loss effort, stuck at it.

“This time when I joined it was because I really wanted to lose weight,” she explained. “I no longer liked the person looking back at me in the mirror.

"When I started losing weight my self-esteem and confidence started to grow again and I felt like a completely different person.

"Before Slimming World I never really gave it much thought as to what I was eating each day, so some days without even realising it I could have toast for breakfast, a sandwich for lunch and then beans on toast or a toastie for tea. That’s a lot of bread.

"Once I joined Slimming World and I started to meal plan and actually pay attention to what I was eating I realised just how much I was overeating certain food types and under eating others like fruit and vegetables.”

Rebecca has lost 3st 2lbs, dropping from a size 18 to a 10/12.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been the size I am now, I’m smaller now than on my wedding day when I was 21,” she revealed.

She now has fruit every morning for breakfast but still treats herself to the occasional bacon sandwich.

“I’m also a massive crisp addict,” she confessed. “I could eat three packets of crisps a day, so I decided I wasn’t going to cut crisps out of my life completely.

"I don’t believe in depriving yourself as I think that way you set yourself up to fail, instead I set Fridays as crisp Friday, that was something for me to look forward to at the end of the week.

“I never want to go back to that old version of myself again.”

