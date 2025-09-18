Famous faces have been spotted in Rothbury as they filmed for a BBC show.

The up-coming season of BBC’s Pilgrimage is revealed to follow celebrities as they trek through Northumberland and on September 16, the star-studded line-up stopped in Bewicks Restaurants in Rothbury for some lunch and filming.

The cast included: American superman actor Tom Welling, soaps actress Patsy Kensit, actress Hermione Norris, Britain’s Got Talent’s Ashley Banjo, Love Island star Natasha Ghouri and American comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Bewicks owner, Kevin Mulraney described the experience: “We were contacted by BBC Two programme producers earlier this summer to ask if we would be happy for Bewicks Restaurant to be used as a filming location for the new season of Pilgrimage.

The celebrity line-up pictured with Bewicks staff.

"We are delighted that the producers selected us from all the other fab restaurants, pubs or cafés available in our area.”

The restaurant remained open for customers during the visit, and the celebrities stopped to pose for a photo with Kevin and his staff-members

Kevin added: "The celebrities and crew were all absolutely fantastic, all very chatty, friendly and polite. We were asked if we would remained open while they were filming and they showed great respect for the other diners, having lunch, and tried hard not to disturb them.”

Since 2018, the BBC show Pilgrimage has brought together well-known personalities from diverse faith and belief backgrounds to undertake a spiritual journey on a historic pilgrimage route.

The brand-new series, taking place in Northumberland, will air on BBC Two in April 2026.