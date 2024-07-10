BBC Radio 3 Breakfast will be live in Lindisfarne later this month
and live on Freeview channel 276
Petroc Trelawny presents a week of live broadcasts, starting on Lindisfarne on Monday, July 22.
The show will then head to Vindolanda, The Bowes Museum, Durham Cathedral and Tynemouth Priory and Castle (July 26) ahead of a weekend of BBC Proms performances at The Glasshouse in Gateshead on the July 27 and 28 weekend.
On July 22, between 6.30am and 9.30am, Petroc will delve into the history of Lindisfarne Castle. The fort was transformed by Edwin Lutyens into an arts and crafts holiday home for publishing magnate Edward Hudson.
He will also learn more about the shifting sands, tides and wildlife of this unique location. Live music will be provided by harpist Emily Hoile.
Petroc said: “I am thrilled to be presenting Breakfast from the North East of England, adding these beautiful locations to our series of road trips.
“I have some fantastic memories of our previous live broadcasts – too many highlights to mention – and I can’t wait to share the wealth of history and music of this area with all our listeners across the UK.”
The programme will also be available to listen to after it is broadcast on BBC Sounds.
Sam Jackson, Controller BBC Radio 3 and BBC Proms, said: “We are delighted to be taking Radio 3 Breakfast on tour across the North East of England, providing what we hope will be the perfect prelude to the BBC Proms weekend at The Glasshouse in Gateshead.”
