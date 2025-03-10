Both the refurbished centre and restaurant were extremely busy with customers throughout the weekend.

Adam also gave a standing room only talk to gardeners on the ideal plants for spring, as well as providing garden inspiration that visitors could take home and implement in their outdoor space, whilst those at the entrance to the store were entertained by the choir Voice of the Town.

The new store offers plants, sundries, garden accessories, homeware, gifts and the Fern Living outdoor furniture range, which is exclusive to British Garden Centres.

Look out for exclusive opening week offers and Best Buy deals on a wide selection of garden products, including three for £10 on Erin Compost and £3 for Tomorite.

Jordan Beck, centre manager at Heighley Gate Garden Centre, said: “We’re excited to join the Morpeth community and were pleased with the turnout for our reopening weekend. It was great to have the support of local residents and give Heighley Gate a new lease of life.

“We aim to make our site a local destination – whether you seek plant advice, garden furniture, a cup of tea or a family day out.

“We hope you’ll love the store’s new look and look forward to welcoming both old and new customers to the centre.”

1 . BGC Heighley Gate Opening GTN080325 057.jpg Adam Frost cut the ribbon at the grand opening event. Photo: Nop Photo Sales

2 . Heighley Gate opening Voice of the Town choir. Photo: British Garden Centres Photo Sales

3 . Heighley Gate opening British Garden Centres acquired the former Dobbies site in January and it decided to change the name back to Heighley Gate. Photo: British Garden Centres Photo Sales