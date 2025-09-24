RAF veterans gathered at the Northumberland Woodland Burial & Crematorium site to mark the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The commemorative event paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who defended Britain during one of the nation’s most pivotal moments in history.

Organised primarily by local RAF veterans, the event at the site near Felton that includes a replica Spitfire brought together families, community members and partner organisations who share in the pride and remembrance of the RAF’s enduring legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme included contributions from Mr S Clarehugh, Northumberland Woodland Burial & Crematorium, the RAF Association, 242 Squadron RAFAC, Jayess Newbiggin Band, Hadston House Youth and Community Projects, local air cadets and many others who generously gave their time and support, alongside those of the veterans and partners, ensuring the event’s success.

The Northumberland Woodland Burial & Crematorium site includes a replica Spitfire.

Syd Graham, one of the veteran organisers, reflected on the significance of the day by saying: “It was a moving and well-attended event and we take great pride in ensuring we mark the events of the past that helped shape the world today.”

John Shepherd from Hadston House added: “We are delighted to support events like these. Many of our users are veterans and one of our volunteers, Mike Dickinson, is a proud RAF veteran.

“We always try to support whenever we can across local communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event concluded with a moment of reflection by the replica Spitfire – a fitting tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the RAF during the Battle of Britain and a reminder of the importance of community in keeping these memories alive.