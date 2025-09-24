Battle of Britain anniversary commemorative event at site in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Sep 2025, 13:48 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 13:48 BST
RAF veterans gathered at the Northumberland Woodland Burial & Crematorium site to mark the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The commemorative event paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who defended Britain during one of the nation’s most pivotal moments in history.

Organised primarily by local RAF veterans, the event at the site near Felton that includes a replica Spitfire brought together families, community members and partner organisations who share in the pride and remembrance of the RAF’s enduring legacy.

The programme included contributions from Mr S Clarehugh, Northumberland Woodland Burial & Crematorium, the RAF Association, 242 Squadron RAFAC, Jayess Newbiggin Band, Hadston House Youth and Community Projects, local air cadets and many others who generously gave their time and support, alongside those of the veterans and partners, ensuring the event’s success.

The Northumberland Woodland Burial & Crematorium site includes a replica Spitfire.
The Northumberland Woodland Burial & Crematorium site includes a replica Spitfire.

Syd Graham, one of the veteran organisers, reflected on the significance of the day by saying: “It was a moving and well-attended event and we take great pride in ensuring we mark the events of the past that helped shape the world today.”

John Shepherd from Hadston House added: “We are delighted to support events like these. Many of our users are veterans and one of our volunteers, Mike Dickinson, is a proud RAF veteran.

“We always try to support whenever we can across local communities.”

The event concluded with a moment of reflection by the replica Spitfire – a fitting tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the RAF during the Battle of Britain and a reminder of the importance of community in keeping these memories alive.

