After a farm accident three years ago, it was thanks to the Great North Air Ambulance Service that Hamish was able to receive lifesaving treatment in time at Newcastle RVI.

The event, being hosted by the Lamb family at Barmoor Castle on Saturday, November 19, has been organised by work colleague Sarah Dodds together with Jess Ridley, Fiona Burn and Susanna Burn.

Fiona, Hamish’s mum, said: “We have seen first-hand how important the GNAAS can be. With the Newcastle RVI being nearly an hour and a half drive away it could have been detrimental to Hamish’s life if the GNAAS hadn’t been able to act so quickly.

Hamish Burn, who suffered a life threatening accident three years ago.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has agreed to take part and to become involved with the running of this event, particularly the Lamb family for hosting and to all the local businesses who have taken a stall.

“The service which the GNAAS provide, particularly in rural areas, is vital; so it is fantastic to have the opportunity to give something back and help the GNAAS continue to offer lifesaving treatment. And we look forward to welcoming people on the day.”

The event is on from 10am to 3pm and there is free entry.

There will be a range of stalls, a coffee van and cake stalls, as well as refreshments to purchase, including soup and scones, coffee and cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a range of local businesses who be joining on the day opening stalls which are perfect for Christmas shopping. Some of these businesses include Pollys Petals, She Sells Sea Shells, Cushions Forever, Wild Homemade Crafts, Shopafrolics Bags and Purses and Amy Izat Art.

The charity, despite giving pioneering pre-hospital treatment to patients, is not NHS funded and relies entirely on donations in order to operate.

Using a mix of helicopters and rapid response cars, the GNAAS team use their specialist training to deliver world-class care to their patients, often offering lifesaving treatment in doing so.