Its new ‘flexible banking’ offering is located at Berwick Workspace, Boarding School Yard, 90 Marygate, and is available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 12.30pm then 1pm to 3.30pm.

Services available include financial reviews, balance requests, opening new accounts and support with digital banking. But the bank says that as Berwick Workspace is a cashless site, everyday banking transactions will need to be completed at the local Post Office.

A Barclays spokesperson added: “We’re delighted to launch the replace banking service here in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

