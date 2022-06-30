Barclays branch in Morpeth to close in September

The bank has announced that its premises on Bridge Street will shut its doors for good on September 14.

Meanwhile, Hexham MP Guy Opperman has launched a campaign calling for better access to physical banking facilities in his constituency – including Ponteland.

In its reasons for closure report, Barclays states it has identified that only 12 customers use the Morpeth branch exclusively for their banking.

Barclays in Bridge Street, Morpeth, is due to close in September.

The report adds: ‘The number of counter transactions has gone down in the previous 24 months and, additionally, 86 per cent of our branch customers also use other ways to do their banking, such as online and by telephone.

‘Customers using other ways to do their banking has increased by 14 per cent since 2016.

‘In the past 12 months, 40 per cent of this branch’s customers have been using nearby branches.’

Customers are being advised to use other cash machines in Morpeth from September 14 and to go the Post Office in the town, as Barclays customers can withdraw or pay in cash and check balances using their debit card and PIN at Post Office branches.

Pictured, from left, are Geoff Watson, Susan Allan and Guy Opperman MP.

However, the nearest branch to Morpeth is in Cramlington almost eight miles away.

Mr Opperman recently met with representatives at Barclays to persuade them to roll-out their mobile banking vans across Tynedale and Ponteland.

The vans provide banking services to people who prefer to use in-person banking facilities rather than online banking.

The MP has also written to the chief executives of Lloyds, NatWest and HSBC to ask them to roll-out mobile and pop-up facilities to their customers.

He said: “Access to cash and in-person banking are vital services to residents who may not be able to access online banking.