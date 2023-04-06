In a move which is likely to be met with opposition from the local communities, it has said it is shutting branches in Alnwick and Seahouses in July.

A spokesman for the bank said the reasoning behind the closures was that more customers were using online banking.

As an alternative, and for anyone who struggles to use internet banking, Barclays said it was planning to set up a ‘pop-up cashless banking site’ in both Alnwick and Seahouses for customers who wanted face-to-face support.

Barclays is closing branches across the UK.

The spokesman added: "Both Alnwick and Seahouses branches are closing, but I must stress we will still have a presence in both locations so that customers can visit colleagues on a regular basis if they need help.

"We are currently looking for sites and we can update once the locations are confirmed and we have contracts signed.

“Our customers’ behaviour has changed significantly in recent years, with the majority now choosing online banking. This is reflected at the Alnwick and Seahouses branches and as we adapt, we are finding new ways to support our customers by maintaining our community presence with options for customers who still require in-person support.

“In both Alnwick and Seahouses we plan to open a Barclays Local – a pop-up cashless banking site where customers can meet a colleague face-to-face for banking support, as they would in a branch and without the need to travel. We are currently working with the local community to identify suitable locations and will announce details once confirmed.”

Barclays have announced the closure of two bank branches, in Alnwick and Seahouses.

Cllr Gordon Castle said: "I was so very annoyed this morning to receive a letter from Barclays to say on July 7 they will be closing our branch in the town.

“The letter is quite ironic as it states 'there are fewer customers visiting our branches'. That may well be the case in some locations, but they have generalised somewhat! The times I have been into the branch, there has always been a queue!

“I feel very sorry for older people who do not use the internet or feel uncomfortable using the telephone for banking matters.

“There is of course the huge social impact as well – some people enjoy a little chat to the cashier or sometimes others in the queue!”

Mr Castle posted news of the closure on his Facebook page, which prompted a wave of comments from unhappy locals.

Gwynneth Simms said: "Been with Barclays in Alnwick for over 45 years. Moved to Amble last year but still use the bank in Alnwick. Morpeth branch closed last year and Ashington is closed also. It's disgusting and not fair on people who do not use online banking."

And Julie Convery said: "Very disappointed. My 80-year-old parents live in Wooler and have to travel to Alnwick for anything bank-related.