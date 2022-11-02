People who live at Barchester's Station Court, in Ashington, are attending the sessions at Hirst Welfare Centre.

The aim is to boost their fitness and also enables them to relieve their youth through football challenges and friendly competition.

The special dementia-friendly walking football sessions have been organised by ‘Get Onside Northumberland’. The sessions start with hot drinks, throwback music and a natter, and then football activities.

Dementia football is helping residents to stay active and relive their youth.

Carly Chesney, activities coordinator, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to have these sessions on our doorstep and available every week!

"Our gents have thoroughly enjoyed reliving their football days and it has been amazing to be part of it with them.”