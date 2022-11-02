Barchester Station Court care home in Ashington creates dementia football team
Care home residents are getting stuck into weekly games of ‘dementia football’ to keep them fit and happy.
People who live at Barchester's Station Court, in Ashington, are attending the sessions at Hirst Welfare Centre.
The aim is to boost their fitness and also enables them to relieve their youth through football challenges and friendly competition.
The special dementia-friendly walking football sessions have been organised by ‘Get Onside Northumberland’. The sessions start with hot drinks, throwback music and a natter, and then football activities.
Carly Chesney, activities coordinator, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to have these sessions on our doorstep and available every week!
"Our gents have thoroughly enjoyed reliving their football days and it has been amazing to be part of it with them.”
Resident Bill Sanderson said: “I’ve had an amazing day playing football with other men from down the pit. It’s brought back fond memories of the miners cup and gave me a good workout, I can’t wait to go back.”