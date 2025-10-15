Barbados prize on offer as Great North Air Ambulance Service launches fundraising raffle

By Ian Smith
Published 15th Oct 2025, 11:59 BST
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) responded to nearly 600 incidents during the summer, including 36 in Northumberland.

Cardiac arrests and road traffic collisions were the most common types of incidents responded to between June 21 and September 22, followed by falls, medical incidents and assaults.

GNAAS currently needs to raise £9.3m a year to remain operational and has launched their Take Flight Raffle.

The top prize is a dream getaway to the Caribbean, which includes a two-week stay for up to four guests in a beautiful apartment in Glitter Bay, Barbados, with £2,000 towards flights. There are also two cash prizes of £2,000 and £500.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service.placeholder image
The Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Joe Garcia, GNAAS chief executive, said: “Every day our highly skilled critical care team are on standby ready to respond to the region’s most ill and injured patients. By participating in our raffle, you’ll be helping our team continue to provide advanced care.”

The raffle closes on November 28 and winners will be drawn on December 12.

