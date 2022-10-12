Banks Property wants permission to build up to 190 family homes on a 7.8 hectare site which will be accessed by a new road junction onto Wansbeck Road.

It therefore held two consultation events to enable local people to find out more about what is being proposed, ask questions and provide feedback to Banks’ design team.

More than 60 people visited the two events, with a wide range of views expressed and questions asked.

A public drop-in session attracted dozens of interested people wanting to find out more about the Wansbeck Road development.

Several attendees also asked if they could put down a deposit for one of the new homes if the project gets the go-ahead from Northumberland County Council.

Banks is hoping to organise further local consultation events before submitting a planning application to the local authority before the end of the year, with a view to it being considered by spring 2023.

All the questions and points raised at the events are being taken into account by Banks’ Wansbeck Road team. A summary of them and the team’s responses will also soon be posted online on the Wansbeck Road website.

The development will include bungalows and affordable housing, and each property would come equipped with its own electric car charging point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 75 jobs will be directly supported on-site during the construction of the new homes, along with a further 63 jobs off-site, and a range of contract opportunities will be made available to localsuppliers for different aspects of the project’s development.

It has also been designed to deliver a biodiversity net gain of at least ten per cent for the local environment, which means that a range of ecological enhancements will be provided such as additional tree andhedgerow planting, the creation of wild-flower meadows or pond improvements.

Improvements to the local footpaths would allow for easy access to the new development, while an upgrade of the Wansbeck Road/Green Road junction would help pedestrians cross the road more easily.

The proposed road infrastructure has been designed to allow a bus to turn within the development, with a view to allowing bus services to access this area of Ashington in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at The Banks Group, said: “Our aim is to create a thriving new community that is a positive addition to the wider area, and we’re excited by the opportunities that

the Wansbeck Road site provides.

“Our visitors asked a lot of questions and put forward a range of good ideas about how this project might be able to enhance the local area, and to have people ask about putting down a deposit on a houseindicates the demand in the local market that we’ll be looking to meet.