Protesters at the site of the proposed housing development, on the outskirts of Ashington.

Following two public consultation events, The Banks Group has submitted a formal planning application to Northumberland County Council for a development in Wansbeck Road.

It wants to build the properties on a 7.8 hectare field, but locals are strongly opposed to the idea and are desperate not to lose their precious green space.

They have launched a petition against the proposal, and signs have sprung up all over Ashington which say “Say no to Banks Group”.

Signs have appeared across Ashington opposed to the Wansbeck Road development.

Tony Dodds, 52, who has lived in Ashington all his life, has taken on the role of chairman of the opposition group.

He said the strength of feeling against the development was as strong as ever, and there was no need for so many new homes.

Mr Dodds, a chartered town planner from Wansbeck Road, added: “The site is contrary to the recently adopted Northumberland Local Plan which specifically excludes this land for development.

"There is also no need for new housing in Ashington with existing consents and allocations elsewhere in the town more than sufficient to deal with need and demand, even allowing for aspirational economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The land is also very poorly serviced by road infrastructure, with an appalling access point proposed and routes from here passing schools and homes which are busy enough without another 200 houses, not to mention up to five years of heavy construction traffic.”

The protesters are also concerned about the impact the development will have on local wildlife, as the site contains a pond.

Mr Dodds added: "Hundreds of local residents have held meetings and are making their objections to this project known to the council.

"This project is without merit whatsoever. It is unwelcome, unnecessary and unsustainable and we call on Northumberland County Council to dismiss it strongly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad