A food bank is extending the support it can offer to people in need with the help of a four-figure grant from the Banks Group.

Supplying food aid to people in need in communities such as Ashington, Newbiggin, Ellington, Lynemouth, Bedlington and Morpeth, the support provided by Wansbeck Valley Food Bank is via referrals from a network of more than 200 care professionals and other agencies across the area.

Alongside its emergency food distribution services, it also works to help people facing homelessness or in vulnerable housing situations access essential equipment that they can use to stay safe and sheltered while they are working towards addressing their situations.

A £1,900 grant from the Banks Community Fund has now enabled the food bank – which is supported by a team of more than 60 local volunteers – to refresh its supplies of tents, sleeping bags, cutlery and crockery that are allocated according to individuals’ particular needs.

From left, Jamilah Hassan of the Banks Group with Karina Henery and David Lea of Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

Karina Henery, funding and finance officer at the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, said: “We’re seeing demand for our help continuing to grow right across our area, including from families who are struggling to make ends meet even though both parents are working, and we often see problems like food insecurity and homelessness going hand-in-hand.

“We track the impact of the work we do very carefully and can see a clear link between our project and reduced food poverty and homelessness outcomes, so we know that it’s an approach that works.

“There’s a great deal of gratitude from the people receiving this equipment, as well as recognition that it’s helping to bring at least a degree of stability, and we’re really grateful to the Banks Group for its help in ensuring we can be there to provide practical assistance to those that need it.”

The food bank has to purchase around 80% of the food it distributes to clients. With guidance from a nutritionist, its emergency food parcels are designed to last three days and include a variety of foods.

Jamilah Hassan, community manager at the Banks Group, said: “The Wansbeck Valley Food Bank team are making a massive difference to their local communities on a daily basis.

“We’re very pleased to be supporting their wholehearted commitment to doing everything they can to meet the growing demand that they’re facing.”