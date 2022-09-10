News you can trust since 1854
Bank holiday declared for date of Queen's state funeral

The new king has approved an order that the day of the Queen's state funeral will be a bank holiday.

By Gavin.Ledwith
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 11:19 am

The announcement was made on Saturday morning as King Charles III was formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony attended by privy councillors.

The date of the funeral, however, has still to be confirmed.

The new monarch approved the bank holiday during the first part of his proclamation ceremony in St James’ Palace, London.

King Charles III has been formally announced as the nation’s new sovereign.

Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt said: “Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

“And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations.”

Charles answered: “Approved.”

More details to follow.

