Hundreds of people descended on the lifeboat station and harbour for Saturday’s event.

The Shannon class all-weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat were on display while there was musical entertainment, children’s activities and games, cream teas, a tombola, fairground attractions, over 20 craft stalls, and a grand raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seahouses lifeboat station, posting on social media, said: ‘Well what can we say other than a massive thank you to everyone who came along today to support us at our fete. We have raised the fantastic amount of £8173.29. We couldn't have done it without you all.’

A busy harbour on fete day. Picture: Seahouses RNLI

Thanks were given to the following for their support: Bamburgh Castle, Alnwick Garden, Northumberland Zoo, Trotters Bakery, The Roof Doctor, Alnwick Castle, Seahouses Golf Club, The Puffins Burrow, R Carter & Daughter, APB Gardening Services, Gems Jewels, Norma Ross, Jackie Collins (cakes), Seahouses Chinese Takeaway, Creel & Reel Seafood, The Inn Collection Group (Bamburgh Castle Inn), Barter Books, The Hub, Seahouses Primary School, RSM Taxi’s and The Real Taste of Northumberland.

They also thank the volunteers who made it possible, the stallholders who attended, Pat Adamson and The Village Voices for the beautiful singing entertainment and The Celia Bryce Band, Hilary and Alan Punton of Craster lifeboat station for coming to help, Rory Lane for supporting the raffle draw and landowners North Sunderland Harbour Commissioners.