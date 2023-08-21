Damage to the bandstand at Attlee Park in Bedlington, the long-standing host of the annual Miners’ Picnic, has been condemned by Leading Link, a charity working with young people.

It was involved in the bandstand rejuvenation project eight years ago through a partnership with the Suez Trust, bringing together 55 enthusiastic young people who played an active role in its transformation.

A commemorative plaque installed on the bandstand wall bears the names of all the young people who contributed to the project. The transformation was a source of immense pride for everyone and stood as a beacon of unity within the community.

Some of the young people who are hoping to help get the vandalism put right. Picture: Leading Link

Leading Link CEO, Lyn Horton said: “The acts of vandalism perpetrated by a small number of individuals has sickened the whole community.

"I’m delighted to say that some of our young people took it upon themselves to inspect the damage and voice their determination to restore the bandstand to its former glory.

“We’ve engaged in discussions with Northumberland County Council to explore collaborative partnerships and the intention is not only to restore the bandstand to its original state but to improve it too.

"Plans are already underway to secure funding for an inspiring mural, designed by the young people themselves, to adorn the back wall of the bandstand.”

One of the young participants expressed their feelings by stating: “It is such a shame that this has happened, but it’s also sad that people start to think all young people are the same, and we are not.

"We want to be proud of where we live and what we have contributed to our community like anyone else. We are really looking forward to seeing how we can be involved.”

Leading Link firmly believes in the potential of young people to make positive changes within their communities and is committed to providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents, determination, and aspirations.