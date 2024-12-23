Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The finishing touches are being made to a new attraction set to open in Bamburgh.

Bamburgh Walled Garden will open its doors in January following a major project to transform a previously derelict site in the heart of the village into a thriving space with a café, playground and a Changing Places Toilet.

Owned by Bamburgh Castle Estate, the Garden will be open all year round, creating 45 new jobs.

Bamburgh Castle Estate owner Francis Watson-Armstrong planted an oak sapling to mark the completion of the garden space.

Francis Watson Armstrong plants an oak sapling in Bamburgh Walled Garden.

Over 30 native trees have been planted around the site along with hundreds of plants and bulbs by garden designers Natasha and Alex McEwan.

Francis said: “This sapling was a wedding gift to my wife Claire and I from a friend who had grown it from an acorn, so it has real significance to us.

“From little acorns great oaks grow which I think is very symbolic of this project.

"Bamburgh Walled Garden started as a germ of an idea when we first began to think how we could rejuvenate this sleeping beauty of a garden and open it up into a wonderful space for everyone to enjoy. It’s an idea that took root and here we now are, looking forward to opening next month.”

Francis added: “One of our main objectives was ensuring the whole space would be fully accessible to everyone. We’re absolutely delighted that the Garden will house Bamburgh’s first Changing Places Toilet which will be available for anyone to use, not just café customers.

“The Walled Garden will be part of the community here in Bamburgh and contribute towards making our village an accessible and welcoming destination for local people and visitors to enjoy. Changing Places Toilets are life changing for people who use them. They give anyone - whatever their disability - the freedom to go out and about.”

The toilet has been part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.

Elsewhere in the garden is an oak timber café built on the original footprint of derelict glasshouses. Other features include a labyrinth and seashore inspired sensory garden.

The opening date will be announced early in the New Year.