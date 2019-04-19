Bamburgh events to merge

Bamburgh Show and Bamburgh Fair are merging to form one main village event for the year.

The new Bamburgh Festival will take place on Saturday, August 17, in and around the pavilion and castle green.

It will include the many activities enjoyed at past village shows and fairs with the addition of many new attractions.

Meanwhile, at last year’s Bamburgh Show a competition was held for a design to promote Bamburgh becoming a plastic free-village. The winning design chosen by members of the public has been used for the cotton canvas bags that are now on sale.

On Easter Monday, between 11am and noon at the pavilion, buckets and potatoes will be given out to all those who wish to enter the Potatoes in a Bucket competition held as part of the Bamburgh Festival.