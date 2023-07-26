Its new pet sitting service will see happy hounds being played with, walked and watered while their owners explore inside the Staterooms and Armstrong and Aviation Museum.

Bamburgh Castle visitor services manager Karen Larkin said: “We’re very proud to be dog friendly and love welcoming dogs inside our grounds.

"Many of our team are dog owners and have rehomed dogs from Northumberland Dog Rescue, including the castle’s owners.

Francis Watson-Armstrong, owner of Bamburgh Castle.

"We understand pets are part of the family and that includes going on trips out and about.

“We are delighted to be teaming up with Northumberland Dog Rescue volunteers to provide this new pet-sitting service for dogs over the summer holidays.

"It means their owners can go inside the castle staterooms together and explore other indoor areas where dogs are not able to go, due to the fragile nature of our collections.”

Karen added: “The pet sitting service is being run inside the castle grounds by fully trained and experienced volunteers from Northumberland Dog Rescue. Every penny raised from the service will go directly to the charity.”

Northumberland Dog Rescue will be offering the service on Sundays and Mondays from July 30 - August 28 and on August 16 and 23. Slots can be pre-booked in advance to [email protected] for 30 or 60 minutes with suggested donations of £5 and £10. Sessions can be booked on the day, subject to availability.

Bamburgh Castle hopes to raise £10,000 for the charity.